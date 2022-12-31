New Year's Eve

LIVE: Watch the 2023 Ball Drop in Times Square

This is what it looks like in Times Square right now

The year 2022 has finally come to an end.

As many chose to celebrate at home due to rising COVID-19 cases, a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators came from across the country and the world to watch the ball drop in Times Square. You can join them virtually by watching the livestream above.

Or watch the stream on YouTube if you want to cast it onto your devices.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveNYPDTimes Square
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us