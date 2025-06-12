Air travel

FAA to investigate after landing plane rolls onto grass at Boston's Logan Airport

Massport said no one was hurt when JetBlue flight 312 landed.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A runway is closed at Logan International Airport after a plane rolled off the pavement onto grass when it landed in Boston on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago was turning off the runway when the incident occurred just before noon. Massport said no one was hurt.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Passengers were bussed back to the terminal and the plane will be assessed for any issues. The FAA will investigate.

Runway 33-L is closed while officials investigate. The FAA reported a ground stop at the airport, but that was resolved as of 1 p.m.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed that all customers were safely deplaned and bussed to the terminal.

"Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Air travelLogan Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us