Long Island brush fires mostly contained, arson investigators looking for cause

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Saturday as strong winds fueled a handful of brush fires on Long Island's east end.

The largest and only remaining fire still burning at the end of the day was in Westhampton, near Gabreski Airport, according to local authorities. An estimated 80 fire departments were said to be helping in the response.

By late Saturday, officials in Suffolk County said the fire was nearly 80 % contained. Three smaller fires that also sprouted around 1 p.m. had already been extinguished.

Reports of the first fire came around 1 p.m., but by the time of the press conference each of the locations had been extinguished except for the fire in Westhampton. The last fire standing was roughly 50% contained, officials said.

"This fire at its largest, which is still burning, is 2 miles long and 2.5 miles wide," County Executive Ed Romaine said at a joint press conference held by responding agencies at 5:30 p.m. "It started in Center Moriches, then to East Moriches, then Eastport and then Westhampton, and now the fire is heading toward Quogue."

At least one firefighter suffered face burns and had to be transported to Stony Brook Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police had to close Sunrise Highway in both directions Saturday afternoon east of Exit 58.

"Our biggest problem is the wind. It is going, as you can feel out here, about 30-35 miles an hour," Romaine said.

There were no threats to any homes or other residential structures as of Saturday evening. Officials at the press conference reminded locals that if that changed, people would receive door knocks or phone calls to notify them of evacuation orders.

Two commercial structures did, however, suffer some damage but firefighters were able to knock down the flames before either were destroyed.

New York's governor said her office was in communication with local agencies to assist with any resources needed to fight the fires.

“I am issuing a State of Emergency as Suffolk County fights brush fires in the Pine Barrens. I have spoken to @ExecEdRomaine and offered any necessary State resources," Hochul said on the platform X.

The Suffolk County Police Department's arson squad is investigating the cause of the fires.

Here is the local radar indicating a couple of smoke plumes from small scale fires (radar imagery through 2:55 pm). A NW wind has the plumes blowing offshore further downstream. #nycwx #nywx #liwx pic.twitter.com/kW5XZoHse2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 8, 2025

This story is developing.

