Long Island School District Goes Remote Two Days Before Classes Due to COVID Spread

End of summer parties have forced one Long Island school district to switch its entire schools to remote instruction just two days before the academic year was set to begin.

A letter addressed to families in the Carle Place School District explains that a recent spread of the virus through students in the district appears to be linked to parties celebrating the end of summer.

"As we are learning the hard way, the actions of a few can impact the many," wrote Superintendent Dr. Christine Finn.

The decision to pivot to remote learning just days before the start of the year was made in conjunction with the local health department, Finn says, and is intended to "put the safety of our staff and students first."

Despite the short notice, the district says it is more than ready to meet the needs of remote learning come Wednesday. Students should expect updated instruction information from their teachers by Tuesday.

The Carle Place School District did not layout a timeline for remote learning, but told families it would be "until further notice."