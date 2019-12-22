Long Island University Quarterback, Brother of 49er, Stabbed to Death in Bar Brawl

A Long Island University football player was killed in a fight outside a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

Clayton Beathard, 22, was a quarterback who played seven games this year for the Sharks. He was the brother of 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard.

Officials say the brawl he was involved in broke out early Saturday, after an altercation over a woman.

Three people were cut or stabbed, according to police.

Beathard and a 21-year-old man died at the hospital.

Police had not made any arrests by Sunday afternoon, but they did release a surveillance photo of a man they want to question.

A Long Island University Athletics Facebook page posted a tribute to Beathard Sunday, which read, "The LIU community mourns the loss of our student, athlete, friend, and leader."