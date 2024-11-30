Looking to cut heating and energy costs this winter? Here's how

Winter is here, and that means cold temperatures are, too.

Though your gut may be to run to the thermostat, there are better ways to heat your home more efficiently.

Here are some tips from the U.S. Department of Energy and National Grid to keep your house warm and cut your heat and energy bills this winter season.

Seal your windows and other air leaks

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Many houses — especially older ones — have small cracks or gaps around windows and doors. Use caulk, weather stripping or plastic insulation to seal them up and prevent drafts.

Adjust the thermostat

Bumping your thermostat down even one or two degrees while you're home can shrink your bill, but if you're asleep or traveling, try lowering it 5-10 degrees more so you're not paying for wasted heat.

Unplug your devices when they're not in use

Cut down on "phantom power" by unplugging your electronic devices when you're not using them — they take energy even when they're turned off.

Use natural light

There aren't many hours of daylight during the winter, so take advantage of the few you get!

Open your curtains and let the sun in instead of using lamps and overhead lights during the day. On top of lowering your electric bill, the sun can also naturally warm your home.

Switch to LED lightbulbs

According to the U.S. DOE, LED lightbulbs use 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, saving the average household $225 in energy costs every year.

Use a ceiling fan

Ceiling fans aren't just good for creating a breeze during the warm summer months. Running them counterclockwise on low can pull unused warm air down from the ceiling and pull cooler air up.