Lori Vallow, Mother of Two Missing Idaho Children, Arrested in Hawaii

The mother of two children who have been missing for months has been arrested in Hawaii on a warrant from Idaho.

Lori Vallow has been charged on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, according to a release from the Kaua'i Police Department on Thursday, NBC News reports.

Police say Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children to authorities by Jan 30.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen in September, according to the Rexburg Police Department in Idaho.

