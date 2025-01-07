Weather
Live Updates

Live updates: Southern California braces for ‘life-threatening, destructive' winds

A Santa Ana windstorm brings wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph for parts of Southern California with 100-mph winds possible on mountaintops.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • Red flag warnings are in effect for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
  • The warning will later extend to Los Angeles County beaches, the Palos Verdes Hills and the inland Los Angeles County coast stretching into downtown Los Angeles.
  • A wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades, threatening homes and forcing evacuations on a day of red flag warnings.
  • Santa Ana winds will likely be strong enough to down trees, large branches and power lines.
  • Caltrans plans to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to wildfire danger.
  • Why is it so windy? The weather is all about Southern California topography and the notorious Santa Ana winds.
  • Planned public safety power outages were possible for some utility customers to prevent wildfires.

Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California will see powerful gusts as a Santa Ana windstorm brings potentially damaging winds and red flag warnings to the region. Follow our live blog below for forecast updates, power outages, road closures and breaking news.

This article tagged under:

Weatherfirst alert forecast
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us