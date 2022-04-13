‘Love of My Life, Forever': Wife Mourns Steelers' Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins made her first public comments since the death of her husband, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on a South Florida highway.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya Haskins said in a statement Wednesday. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated."

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in Broward County Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the incident.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Funeral services will take place next weekend, with the first memorial held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

"The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing," his wife's statement read.

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington out of Ohio State, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

"My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time," Kalabrya Haskins wrote. "His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers National for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!"