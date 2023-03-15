San Francisco

Passenger Captures Luggage ‘Take Off' on Tarmac Amid High Winds in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travelers at the San Francisco International Airport were faced with some weather complications on Tuesday.

High winds delayed more than 400 flights in and out of SFO and caused more than 80 to be canceled.

Passenger Declan Weir was aboard a grounded Air Canada flight when he noticed a suitcase, swept up by strong winds, rolling down the tarmac.

Weir posted the video on Twitter, writing, "It’s so windy at SFO today, nobody wants to take off, except this bag…”

Weir told NBC Bay Area the gusts were so strong that they rocked the parked plane.

“While we're sitting on the plane, I think it's the closest I've come to motion sickness without moving,” he said. “The plane was rocking and rolling while on the stand, yeah.”

Flights out of SFO were halted for nearly two hours in the afternoon.

The airport lifted its ground stop a little after 2 p.m.

