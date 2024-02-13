Lyft expands safety feature that pairs women and nonbinary drivers and riders

Ride share giant Lyft is expanding its feature that pairs women and nonbinary riders with other women and nonbinary drivers to over 240 markets in the U.S.

The feature, called Women+ Connect, was originally rolled out in September in Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose. After its launch, Lyft says its users strongly demanded it be available nationwide.

The company said it launched the feature to give riders “peace of mind.”

When the Women+ Connect feature is toggled on, the app will prioritize pairing the driver with riders who identify as either women or nonbinary, according to their Lyft profiles.

The press release makes it clear the feature does not guarantee it will pair women and nonbinary riders with other women and nonbinary drivers, but seeks to increase the likelihood.

The Tuesday announcement said that although the feature can be turned off, 67% of drivers have opted in to using it. Overall, seven million Women+ Connect rides have been completed to-date.

The change was made after several lawsuits filed by drivers alleged they felt unsafe while working.

“At Lyft, it’s our goal to get them where they’re going comfortably and confidently,” the press release said. “Women+ Connect offers more control over the rideshare experience for women and nonbinary riders and drivers.”

Only 23% of Lyft drivers are women and women make up roughly half of all riders. With this safety feature, Lyft hopes to increase that number.