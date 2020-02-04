Macy’s to Close 125 Stores, Cut 2K Corporate Jobs, in Hunt for Growth

Macy’s will reportedly shut 125 stores over the next three years and slash about 2,000 corporate jobs, as it shutters its tech offices in San Francisco and its Cincinnati headquarters.

The department store chain plans to exit weaker shopping malls, and instead will shift its focus toward opening smaller-format stores in strip centers, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

“We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment.”

Macy’s shares shot up more than 3% after the bell Thursday, following the news.

The planned closures and job cuts come ahead of Macy’s holding a meeting with investors in New York on Wednesday, where it is expected to walk through a multi-year plan that aims at getting the retailer back to sales growth.

Earlier Tuesday, Macy’s had confirmed with CNBC it was closing its tech offices in San Francisco, consolidating these operations in New York and Atlanta.

As it also closes its headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, and an office in Lorain, Ohio, the company said New York will become its sole corporate headquarters.

Macy’s said the 125 stores now planned for closure, which include the roughly 30 it already announced, account for roughly $1.4 billion in annual sales.

The roughly 2,000 jobs being cut represent about 9% of its workforce, Macy’s said.

The company’s stock, which is valued at more than $5 billion, has fallen more than 35% over the past 12 months.

