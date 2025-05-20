Supreme Court sides with Maine state rep. censured over IDing trans teen online

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found that the Maine legislature must count the votes of a GOP lawmaker who was censured after she identified a transgender teen athlete in a viral social media post.

The court majority sided with Rep. Laurel Libby, who filed an emergency appeal to restore her ability to vote while her lawsuit over the punishment plays out. There were two noted dissents, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The majority did not explain its reasoning, as is typical on the court's emergency docket. Jackson, for her part, wrote separately to say the case “raises many difficult questions” and Libby may ultimately win. Still, she said the justices should have let lower courts continue to deal with the case, since there are no significant upcoming votes where her vote could change the ultimate outcome.

The Democratically controlled House found that Libby's viral post had violated its code of ethics by putting the student at risk. She was blocked from speaking and voting on the floor after she refused to apologize.

Libby said the punishment violates her right to free speech and leaves her district without representation.

Maine state attorneys argued that she still has other ways to participate in the legislative process, and would regain her voting power if she apologized.

Libby's February post was about a high school athlete who won a girls’ track competition. She said the student had previously competed in boys’ track. Her post included a photo of the student and first-name identification in quotation marks.

Libby’s post went viral, preceding a public disagreement over the issue between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills. The Trump administration later filed a lawsuit against the state for not complying with the government’s push to ban transgender athletes.

Associated Press writer Mark Sherman contributed to this story.