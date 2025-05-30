Maine

Maine's first official comfort dog dies in state vehicle, review underway

Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab, was found dead around 2 p.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A review is underway after Baxter, the state of Maine's first official comfort dog, died Wednesday afternoon inside a state vehicle when the vehicle stopped running.

"The Maine Department of Public Safety family suffered a tragic loss yesterday with the accidental death of Baxter, a three-year-old chocolate lab who joined the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in 2022 as the state’s first official comfort dog," the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday.

They said Baxter was found dead around 2 p.m. Wednesday inside a state vehicle at the Bangor Regional Communications Center. Baxter was assigned to the Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications, one of 10 bureaus within the Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety said it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding Baxter's death. The dog was a regular passenger in the vehicle, which is now being inspected for possible malfunctions. Officials say the car shut off unexpectedly, causing the air conditioning to stop working.

"As a comfort dog, Baxter’s mission was to help improve the mood and well-being of first-line responders in Maine’s three emergency communication centers; his calming and cheerful presence will be deeply missed by all those who interacted with him," the Department of Public Safety said. "The Department extends its deepest condolences to Baxter’s handler and his family, as well as the entire emergency telecommunication team. 

Maine
