Malcolm X's Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Found Dead in Her NY Home: Police Officials

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home Monday evening, according to two senior police officials.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., the police officials told NBC New York. She was later pronounced dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The city's medical examiner responded to the scene, and said the incident was not deemed suspicious. A cause of death has yet to be determined.