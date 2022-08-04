Shots Fired During ‘Isolated Incident' at Mall of America; Lockdown Lifted

Shots were fired at the Mall of America during an "isolated incident" Thursday, leading to a frightening scene for shoppers and lockdown at the mall, according to authorities.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, tweeted a lockdown went into effect due to a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space." In the tweet, people were asked to remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown was lifted.

Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) August 4, 2022

In an update at approximately 5:39 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said shots were fired, and its officers had secured the scene. After opening fire, the suspect fled the shopping center on foot, police said.

No victims had been located as of Thursday evening.

Officers were interviewing witnesses to learn more about what occurred, police said.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 6:28 p.m., according to a tweet from the Mall of America, which added the mall will remain closed for the rest of the evening.