Mall of America

Shots Fired During ‘Isolated Incident' at Mall of America; Lockdown Lifted

An "isolated incident in a tenant space" occurred at the Mall of America Thursday evening, according to officials

Shots were fired at the Mall of America during an "isolated incident" Thursday, leading to a frightening scene for shoppers and lockdown at the mall, according to authorities.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, tweeted a lockdown went into effect due to a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space." In the tweet, people were asked to remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown was lifted.

In an update at approximately 5:39 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said shots were fired, and its officers had secured the scene. After opening fire, the suspect fled the shopping center on foot, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No victims had been located as of Thursday evening.

Officers were interviewing witnesses to learn more about what occurred, police said.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 6:28 p.m., according to a tweet from the Mall of America, which added the mall will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

This article tagged under:

Mall of AmericaMinnesotamall of america minnesotamall of america police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us