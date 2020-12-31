Man, 28, Arrested Months After Brutal NYC Street Beating; 79-Year-Old Victim Died

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in the brutal September beating of a 79-year-old man who died more than a month after the attack, officials say.

James Woods was cuffed on an assault charge Wednesday in the beating of Angel Diaz, who was attacked outside his own apartment on Hoyt Street Sept. 13. Video surveillance showed Diaz trying to fend off a man with his cane but the man punched him, knocking him to the ground. The man continued to punch the 79-year-old several times in the face before walking away, the video shows.

It's unclear what led up to the incident. Diaz died Oct. 29.

No autopsy results have been released as far as his cause of death. Woods could potentially face upgraded charges if the case were deemed a homicide.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.