Brooklyn

Man, 28, Arrested Months After Brutal NYC Street Beating; 79-Year-Old Victim Died

NBCUniversal Inc.

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in the brutal September beating of a 79-year-old man who died more than a month after the attack, officials say.

James Woods was cuffed on an assault charge Wednesday in the beating of Angel Diaz, who was attacked outside his own apartment on Hoyt Street Sept. 13. Video surveillance showed Diaz trying to fend off a man with his cane but the man punched him, knocking him to the ground. The man continued to punch the 79-year-old several times in the face before walking away, the video shows.

It's unclear what led up to the incident. Diaz died Oct. 29.

U.S. & World

New Year's Eve 12 hours ago

New Year's Revelries Muted by Virus as Curtain Draws on 2020

coronavirus pandemic 7 hours ago

COVID Updates: China OKs 1st Homegrown Vaccine; Nationwide COVID Memorial Announced

No autopsy results have been released as far as his cause of death. Woods could potentially face upgraded charges if the case were deemed a homicide.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCrime and Courtsassault
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us