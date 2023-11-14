Man admits stabbing 3 people to death inside Queens home in horrific triple slaying: Police

A man walked in to a police station and admitted to stabbing three people to death inside their Queens home in what police discovered was a horrific triple murder, according to police.

The 54-year-old man entered the 113th precinct stationhouse Tuesday morning and said he was having issues with his tenants, NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said at a press conference. When the officer he was speaking to asked more about it, the man said he "did something bad," according to Williams.

Police went to the house on Millburn Street in the St. Albans neighborhood around 7 a.m. after the suspect, who has not yet been identified, admitted to grisly slaying, law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the investigation said. It was there that police found a man dead on the first floor with apparent stab wounds all over his body.

Two other victims, both females, were found downstairs shortly after and were also pronounced dead after suffering multiple stab wounds, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The ages of the victims were not immediately clear. It was not known if they were related to the suspect.

The 54-year-old man who admitted the killings to police was taken into custody, but charges against him were not yet clear.

An investigation is ongoing.