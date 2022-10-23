Child Saved From Barricaded Plymouth House, Man Arrested in Closet, Police Say

A man was arrested after barricading himself inside of a home with a 7-year-old boy in Plymouth, Massachusetts, late Saturday night, police said.

One person was hurt at the scene, which involved in the hourslong standoff, according to Plymouth police. The boy was rescued by police, while the man was taken into custody inside the house.

Officers were first called to the area for a report of a stabbing on Samoset Street. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

Herman Smith, 50, of Plymouth, had barricaded himself inside the residence refused commands to release the boy, according to police.

But officers were able to rescue the child through a second-story window, according to police. Smith was then found hiding inside a closet when a SWAT team swept the residence.

Smith is now being accused of several felony charges. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.