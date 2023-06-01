Crime and Courts

Man Arrested After Using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt' Gun to Rob South Carolina Store

The pistol from the 1980s video game was spray painted black

By Mike Gavin

"Duck Hunt" pistol
York County Sherriff's Office

A South Carolina man was arrested after using a gun from the 1980s Nintendo video game "Duck Hunt" to rob a convenience store, according to police.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, was charged with armed robbery after using the pistol, which was spray painted black, to rob approximately $300 from a Kwik Stop in Sharon, S.C. on Tuesday evening, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told deputies a person wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt showed the clerk the gun in the waistband of his pants and demanded money from the cash register.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Deputies said they found Dalesando in a nearby parking lot with the "Duck Hunt" pistol in his pants. He was arrested and booked into the York County Detention Center.

"Duck Hunt" was released by Nintendo in 1984, with players using the gray and red colored pistol controller to shoot ducks flying through the air on screen.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsVideo Games
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us