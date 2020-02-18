Oklahoma

Man Cleaning Gun Fatally Shoots Best Friend in Apparent Accident

Joshua Allen, 21, died from a single shot to the chest Sunday afternoon while playing video games with his friends

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

A man playing a video game in a mobile home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City was fatally shot Sunday, apparently in an accident, by his best friend who was cleaning a gun, police said.

Joshua Allen, 21, died from a single shot to the chest Sunday afternoon at Village Oaks Trailer Park, Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Several witnesses said Allen was shot when a handgun apparently discharged by accident while a man who lived in the home was "cleaning/clearing" it, the police chief said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Karen Pence 2 hours ago

Karen Pence Adds Campaigning for Trump to Busy To-Do List

South Carolina 2 hours ago

SC Authorities to Say How Missing Girl, Neighbor Were Killed

A report will be sent to the Oklahoma County district attorney to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, Clabes said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

OklahomaGun
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us