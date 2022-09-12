Man Critically Injured After Being Shot by Fellow Hunter Who Mistook Him for a Bear

A man was critically injured over the weekend in Vermont when a fellow hunter shot him after mistaking him for a bear.

The shooting occurred on Sturday on private land in the town of Huntington, according to the Vermont Warden Service.

Game wardens and state police troopers responded to the area along with medical personnel after receiving a 911 call from a third hunter.

The man was reportedly walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was hit in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed he mistook the victim for a bear.

The shooting victim was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

At the time of the incident, the warden service said none of the parties were wearing blaze orange, which is highly encouraged but not required for hunters to wear.

“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” Game Warden Detective Sgt. Robert Currier said in a statement. “The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont’s hunting seasons.”

The names of the shooter and the victim were not released by the warden service. They said additional details on the investigation are expected to be released in the coming days.