Supreme Court

Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, of Boulder, Colorado

Supreme Court
Getty Images

A man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, of Boulder, Colorado. On Saturday, police said he died from his injuries.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the man to a local hospital.

No one else was injured, the spokesperson said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Supreme Court
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us