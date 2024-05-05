Washington DC

Man dies after crashing into White House security barrier, police say

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

By Gerardo Pons

A D.C. Police Department patrol SUV.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A man has died after crashing into a White House exterior barrier on Saturday evening, according to the Secret Service.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. when a car traveling at a high rate of speed collided with the eastern side of the White House exterior barrier at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, officials said.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” the Washington D.C. Police Department said in a statement.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the agency said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us