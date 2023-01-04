California Man Caught on Video Hurling Dog Over Razor Wire Fence

An arrest warrant was issued for a man caught on video hurling a dog over a fence, and abandoning it at a cell tower in Winchester.

Animal Services will be pursuing animal cruelty charges against a man who is suspected of throwing the dog over a barbed wire security fence located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road.

The name associated with the dog's microchip is 30-year-old Robert Ruiz Jr.

"We are sure that the man in the video is the owner of the dog. It's just shocking to see this act," Officer Michael McGee said.

The dog is an 8-year-old pit bull named "KO," was found dehydrated but not seriously injured by maintenance workers, authorities said.

"It is a small miracle that the dog did not sustain serious injuries from the barbed wire or from falling that high," McGee said.

The dog was inside the fence for less than two hours, according to McGee. “KO” was taken to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Dec. 15 in the Winchester area.

The dog was microchipped and that's how officers were able to find information on a Temecula man associated with the chip. But apparently, he no longer resided there, and the phone number included in the chip did not allow receiving calls.

"We are now moving forward with the warrant search because this person must be held accountable for such a horrific act of willful neglect,” said Josh Sisler, the Animal Services commandant.

The veterinary staff treated the dog's right eye for a mucoid discharge. Its left eye also had discharge, but it was less severe than its right eye.

The workers told Officer McGee that the dog was very thirsty. They gave the dog three bottles of water before McGee's arrival.

The shelter has changed KO's name to Ken, and he is now available for adoption or transfer to a county partner rescue organization.