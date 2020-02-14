Manhunt for Virginia Teen Who Killed Mother, 6-Year-Old Brother

Sheriff's deputies are searching on Saturday for a 17-year-old boy after his father returned to his Fauquier County, Virginia, home to find his wife and 6-year-old son shot to death, the sheriff's office said.

After the man discovered the deaths on Friday, he told police that his 17-year-old son Levi Norwood fired several shots at him, injuring him, the sheriff's office said. The teen is now wanted on two counts of murder, police say.

The man escaped the house and called 911 about 6 p.m. Friday. He was taken to an emergency room and is in stable condition.

SWAT entered the house in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland area about 10:15 p.m.

“After trying to establish contact with the shooter for several hours, law enforcement entered the residence, where they believed the shooter was barricaded,” Fauquier County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hartman said.

Deputies searched the house, outbuildings and other areas of the property.

On Saturday morning, police said they were still searching for Norwood. Residents are urged to shelter in place, police say.

He is a white male with short, purple hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone who sees Norwood should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Area residents can expect welfare checks from police as officers canvass woodlands, fields and outbuildings in the Midland, Virginia, area, the Fauquier County Sherriff's Office said at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers will also continue roadblocks near the crime scene.

Authorities urge residents in the area to shelter in place, lock all doors and secure all vehicles.

CORRECTION (12 a.m., Feb. 15, 2020): The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office previously said the boy who was killed was 7 years old.