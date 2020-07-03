Harlem

Man Hit by Subway, Dies After Fight Breaks Out on Platform

A man was struck and killed by a subway train after a fight broke out on a Harlem platform, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The fight started around 3:30 p.m. Friday between two women on the southbound 3 train platform at 125th Street, sources said. They said a man tried to intervene and then was attacked by another unidentified man.

That's when the man who attempted to intervene was pushed onto the tracks and hit by a train, sources said.

The NYPD did not release a description of the suspect, nor did they have anyone in custody immediately following the incident.

Witnesses told police officers the fleeing suspect was a man ran in 40-50s, and wore a white shirt and backpack.

Downtown 2/3 trains were delayed for the NYPD investigation.

