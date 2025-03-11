Crime and Courts

Man in coma as driver linked to California CarMax crash faces attempted murder charge

Andrew Arroyo, 25, crashed his car into the car dealership on La Cienega Boulevard last Saturday, authorities said.

A man is paralyzed in a coma after a driver rammed a car into a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, California, last Saturday, Los Angeles authorities said Tuesday.

The victim suffered a brain injury and became paralyzed after Andrew Arroyo, 25, crashed into the business on La Cienega Boulevard after 2 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a complaint.

The district attorney filed several charges against Arroyo, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, the complaint showed.

Among 10 people affected by the incident, six of them suffered great bodily injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.

A CarMax spokesperson said Tuesday only one of the injured people was an employee, not two as previously reported.

The company also told NBC Los Angeles that prior to the crash, Arroyo had come into the dealership, looking at the inventory and getting an offer on a car before his mood changed. 

“Employees share that they observed his behavior turn suddenly erratic, but they did not perceive it to be related to the appraisal offer,” the CarMax spokesperson said. 

Arroyo allegedly caused a hit-and-run, injuring another person, although it’s not clear whether the incident happened before or after the CarMax crash.

The suspect was also armed with a weapon and attempted to use it during the ordeal on Saturday, the district attorney’s office said.

The complaint also said Arroyo exhibited a “high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness” through the incidents with the district attorney’s office claiming that the suspect poses “serious danger to society.”

If convicted, Arroyo could face life in prison.

The driver was on probation at the time of his arrest after getting a reduced plea bargain following a DUI. It was not immediately clear why he was given the plea deal. 

