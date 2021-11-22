Man Possibly Shot While Watching Soccer Match at Yankee Stadium: Police

A man was possibly hit by a random bullet inside the Yankee Stadium on Sunday, according to police.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the 25-year-old man was sitting in the stadium, watching a soccer game around 5:15 p.m. when he felt pain in his hand. The victim was possibly struck by a bullet fired outside the stadium, the sources said.

A metal fragment was recovered at the scene but it's unclear where the injury came from, police said.

New York City FC was facing Atlanta United in the first round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at the stadium. No interruptions to the match were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.