Man Rapes 2 Women at NYC Spa, Tries to Rape Another Month Later: Police

What to Know The NYPD is looking for a man in a pattern of rapes and rape attempts at Queens wellness and massage centers in the last month and a half

The suspect allegedly raped two women last month, and tried to rape another at a different location on Monday

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly raped two women at a Queens spa, then tried to rape another at a wellness center just more than a month later, police said Tuesday.

In the first case, the night of Nov. 8, cops say 35-year-old female employees at a massage parlor near Steinway Street and 25th Avenue encountered the suspect. He allegedly fought with the women, then pushed them on a couch and held them down. He forced one of the women to perform a sex act while he physically assaulted both, authorities say. Then he ran off.

The same man just struck again, the NYPD says.

Cops say the suspect walked into a health wellness spot near 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue Monday afternoon and demanded sex from a 50-year-old female employee. She refused, and once again, he pushed her on a couch and laid on top of her, police say. The woman fought him off and he ran off with her phone, according to authorities.

All three women who were attacked were treated or evaluated by EMS at the respective scenes. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.