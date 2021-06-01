southlake

Man Rides Out of Texas Sporting Goods Store on $6,000 Bike, Never Looks Back: Police

Southlake police asking for help identifying man who rode away on pricey bicycle

Southlake Police Department

Police in Southlake, Texas, are looking for a man who they say test-drove a $6,000 bike and never came back.

On May 15, at about 1:30 p.m., a man browsing at the REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard asked to test-drive a pricey Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bicycle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The employees normally allow for test drives provided the person provide identification, but that was not taken in this case.

U.S. & World

JBS 8 hours ago

JBS Cyberattack: Largest Meat Producer Getting Back Online

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

‘Everything Just Stopped': Olympian Nathan Adrian on His Battle With Cancer

When the man was given the bike, he rode out of the store and never came back.

Southlake police are hoping the public can help identify the man who they described as Hispanic or Latino and standing about 6 feet tall. They say he was clean-shaven and wore grey shorts and a blue Under Armour long-sleeve shirt. Police said his ring finger indicated he was married.

The bike is valued at $6,374.73.

Anyone with information can contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call 817-748-8915.

This article tagged under:

southlake
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us