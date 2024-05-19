Miami

Florida man steals school bus near Tampa and drives it to Miami while ‘high and drunk,' police say

By WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole a school bus from the Hillsborough County School District and took it on an illegal solo field trip down south.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Saez, 32, stole the bus on Saturday night before driving it all the way to Miami.

Troopers caught up with Saez in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

Saez allegedly told troopers that he was "high and drunk" when he stole the bus.

He was arrested on a grand theft charge.

