New York City

Man has sex with corpse on NYC subway, sources say

Investigators believe the body may have been on the train for hours before the disturbing incidents captured on the R train, sources said.

By Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD is looking for a man seen on video performing sex acts on a corpse on a subway in the city, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York.

Investigators believe the body may have been on the train for hours before the disturbing incidents captured on the R train, the sources said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to the sources, the investigation started with the discovery of a body on the train at Whitehall Station early Wednesday. Police immediately reviewed MTA subway cameras and found footage of the acts.

Sources say the suspect performed or tried to perform various sex acts on the body, and that he would wait for moments when the train car was empty to pursue his attack. It's believed the entire assault, which sources say involved pulling the body from the train seat to the floor, took several minutes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC New York has obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect (above).

This article tagged under:

New York CityCrime StoppersNYC Subway
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us