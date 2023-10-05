Connecticut

Man steals car with toddler in back seat, robs bank, hits tree and dies, CT police say

By The Associated Press

NBC New York

A man suspected of stealing a car in Connecticut with a 17-month-old child in the back seat and then robbing a bank died after the vehicle struck a tree, police said Wednesday.

The toddler was awake and responsive after the crash in Windsor, just north of Hartford, authorities said.

Police in Windsor said they received a report shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole a vehicle from outside a school with a child in the back seat. A short while later, police received separate reports of a bank robbery and a vehicle striking a tree, according to the Hartford Courant.

Police responded to all three locations.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“As officers gathered information at each location, it became apparent that all three incidents are related,” Lt. Nicholas Dally said in a statement reported by the newspaper.

Police said they believe the suspect stole the car in front of the school before robbing the bank and that he then fled and crashed the stolen vehicle with the toddler still inside.

The suspect, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

Alabama 9 mins ago

Federal judges select new congressional districts in Alabama to boost Black voting power

Recalls 37 mins ago

Air fryer sold on Amazon recalled for fire, burn hazards. Here's what you should know

The child's mother was brought to the crash scene and accompanied the child to a hospital. There was no immediate update on the child's condition.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us