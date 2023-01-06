A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood Thursday night was arrested.

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to the area of the home regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.

The man was arrested shortly after the call, Eisman said.

It was not immediately known if Eilish was at the house during the attempted burglary.