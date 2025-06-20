Man with Taser, tape and rope accused of stalking, trying to kidnap Memphis mayor

A man found with a Taser, rope and duct tape who was seen in the neighborhood has been accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap the mayor of Memphis, Tennessee.

Trenton Abston, 25, is being held in the Shelby County Jail with no bail or bond listed and a court appearance scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Abston has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespassing, Memphis police said in a statement. Police said they believed he was targeting Mayor Paul Young.

"At the time of his arrest, officers recovered a taser, gloves, rope, and duct tape from his vehicle," the police department said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It wasn't clear whether Abston has a lawyer. The public defender's office for the region didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police initially believed the suspect was going door to door in a subdivision that includes Young's home in East Memphis on Sunday night.

Police and Young said security video shows a person scaling a wall to the subdivision and then walking directly to Young's home.

"We now know that he walked straight to our home, knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket, and a nervous demeanor," Young said in a statement.

Much of the incident was on security camera video, officials said, though police didn't detail what happened after the intruder came to the door.

The police department tried to reassure residents this week that it is aware of high-profile political violence in the country and is prepared to fight it.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city’s elected officials," it said Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Vance Boelter, 57, was charged with murder in a deadly rampage on elected officials that began in Minnesota's Twin Cities region.

Authorities have accused him of impersonating law enforcement and fatally shooting a Democratic state representative and her husband and wounding another state legislator and his wife.

Young said in his statement that it's time to redouble efforts to keep political discussion civil.

"In today’s climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful," he said.

"Let’s raise our discourse, reduce the hate, and protect one another — no matter our beliefs," he said. "Let’s reclaim our strength as one community. Let’s choose love."

John Filippelli contributed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: