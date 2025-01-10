Map: See where Los Angeles County wildfires are burning

What to Know The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 20,000 acres.

The deadly 14,000-acre Eaton Fire in Altadena destroyed homes and businesses.

The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

The Lidia Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley community of Acton north of Los Angeles.

A red flag warning remains in effect Friday with diminishing winds in the forecast.

Two wildfires burning as a heartbreaking week draws to a close in Los Angeles County are now among the five-most destructive fires on record in California.

The Palisades and Eaton fires broke out Tuesday on a day of widespread red flag fire weather warnings in Southern California. Wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph were in the forecast, contributing to the dramatic spread of the fires, two of five still active Friday morning in Los Angeles County.

Ten deaths have been reported in the fires.

About 153,000 people were under evacuation orders Friday in LA County. Many more are under evacuation warnings and advised to prepare to leave when ordered.

Thousands of structures, including homes and business, have been destroyed and damaged.

Here's where five significant fires were burning Friday morning.