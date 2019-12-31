Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked on New Year’s Eve

What to Know Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve.

It appears to be the work of the same group that took control of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account.

Carey is one of the top 100 most followed Twitter accounts on the platform with more than 21 million followers.

Dozens of tweets were posted on the hacked account, some using the N-word and others referring to the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that took control of Dorsey’s account, among other celebrities.

Dorsey’s account was hacked in August, sending out erratic and offensive tweets, which Twitter deleted a few minutes later.

Twitter confirmed to CNBC that Carey’s account had been hacked.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a company spokeswoman said.

Representatives for Carey were not immediately available to comment.

The tweet storm went on for about 30 minutes before the content was deleted. Carey is one of the top 100 most followed Twitter accounts on the platform with more than 21 million followers.

In addition to derogatory words, the tweets requested fans of the page to follow other users, contained pornographic images and personally attacked rapper Eminem, whom Carey reportedly dated in 2001 and who has a feud with Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon.

