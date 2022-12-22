Additional recon might have told four thieves this jewelry store was not going to be an easy target.

The Daniel's Jewelers at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance is located near a Marine Corps recruiting office in the shopping mall.

Marine Staff Sgt. Josue Fragoso was speaking with an applicant in the office Wednesday night when they heard the sound of shattering glass. Fragoso and the applicant rushed from the office and followed the sound to the jewelry store.

Four people, including one armed with a hammer, were smashing jewelry cases and stealing merchandise.

"One of them had a hammer when he was coming out, so I let him go," Fragoso said. "Then I saw three other individuals who didn't have weapons on then. Second one came out, grabbed him, dropped him down, detained him."

Fragoso, with the help of the applicant and other witnesses, detained two of the suspects at the scene until police arrived.

"Great work to all involved & shout-out to @USMC,' Torrance police tweeted.