More Than 400 Food Products Sold in Northeast Vending Machines Recalled

Hundreds of food products sold in late January are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

By Patrick J. Maguire

Over 400 ready-to-eat food products possibly contaminated with Listeria were recalled by a Baltimore company, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling products sold from Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, which include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, the company said in an announcement shared on the FDA website.

"All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023," the company said in its recall statement.

The FDA said products at risk of contamination were distributed in Connecticut, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The products under brand names including Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh and Dietz & Watson were sold in vending machines, retail locations and on transportation providers.

Amtrak warned riders that the affected products were served on Acela and Northeast Regional Trains between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29.

“We immediately stopped serving these products,” Amtrak said. “All products currently served on board are safe to consume."

Here's a full list of the impacted products.

"The recall was initiated after the company's environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes," the company said.

Fresh Ideation Food Group said on Friday that no illnesses have been reported so far.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism with the potential to cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant people, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. To learn more about Listeria, click here.

