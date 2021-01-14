Queens

1 Dead, 4 Injured in Queens ‘Incident,' Circumstances Unclear

Three of the four people hurt were critically injured; no details on the circumstances were immediately available

The NYPD and FDNY are responding to an incident in Queens Thursday that left one person dead and four injured, three of them critically.

No details on the nature of the incident or the circumstances surrounding it were immediately available.

Firefighters responded just after 6:30 a.m. to a location at Hempstead Avenue and 221st Street in the Queens Village section.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed an extensive response of fire trucks and ambulances.

The investigation is ongoing.

