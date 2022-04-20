Suspect in Custody Following Police Pursuit that Shut Down Mass. Pike

State police say a suspect is in custody after the Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down in both directions for a police pursuit that ended in the western part of the state.

The pursuit stopped on Interstate 90 westbound just prior to Exit 3 in Stockbridge around 8:30 a.m., state police said.

Both lanes are now shut down as troopers work to remove the suspect from the vehicle. State police said negotiators are on their way to the scene to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

An aerial photo from the scene shows a large police presence with at least a dozen emergency vehicles at the scene.

UPDATE #2 Suspect in custody. https://t.co/rzNEfux7yY — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022

No further details were immediately released.