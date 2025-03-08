Canada

12 injured in mass shooting at Toronto pub

The suspect remains at large, Toronto police said.

By NBC Staff

Getty Images

A mass shooting at a pub in Toronto has left at least 12 people injured, police announced in a post to X Friday night.

Toronto police have said that four of the people injured are facing non-life threatening injuries, while the extent of the injuries for the other victims is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

