12 injured in mass shooting at Toronto pub

A mass shooting at a pub in Toronto has left at least 12 people injured, police announced in a post to X Friday night.
Toronto police have said that four of the people injured are facing non-life threatening injuries, while the extent of the injuries for the other victims is unknown at this time.
The suspect is still at large, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
