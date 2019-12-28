‘Mass Stabbing’ at Rabbi’s Home in Rockland County, NY: Reports

Multiple people were reportedly stabbed at a Jewish house of worship late Saturday night.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said five people, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. The reported stabbing took place in the house of a Hasidic Rabbi, the council said.

At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

The council said the incident unfolded just before 10 p.m.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

The reported attack comes on the heels of half-a-dozen hate crimes across New York City in recent weeks.

Mayor de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Crown Heights and two other Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it's "closely monitoring" reports of a stabbing in Monsey.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted support for the Jewish community shortly after the reported attack.

"There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation," the tweet read in part.

I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019

Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.