Doral

Masseuse at Trump hotel in Florida arrested for inappropriately touching 17-year-old: Police

Yasmina Ponce Rodriguez was charged with lewd and lascivious touching/certain minors

A masseuse at Trump National in Doral was arrested Sunday after being accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old, police said.

Yasmina Ponce Rodriguez was charged with lewd and lascivious touching/certain minors.

Yasmina Ponce Rodriguez

According to the City of Doral Police, on Saturday, officers arrived at Trump National, located at 4400 NW 87th Ave. after receiving reports of a sexual molestation involving the 17-year-old.

An arrest report said that officers spoke with the victim, who told them he was a club member of the hotel and would frequent the spa.

The victim said he scheduled an appointment with Rodriguez for a massage, which he has done in the past, the report said.

During the massage, the report said the victim was lying on his back on a massage table fully undressed while a sheet covered his lower body.

Twenty-five minutes into the massage, the victim told officers that Rodriguez moved the sheet, which exposed his genital area and then she began to massage him inappropriately, the report said.

The victim, the report said, then attempted to slap Rodriguez's hand away and she stopped. The massage session then continued and Rodriguez asked the victim if he was "good."

The two rarely spoke to each other because of a language barrier, the victim said and he told police that she did not say anything to him after she allegedly touched him inappropriately, the report said.

After the massage was finished, the victim, the report said, called his girlfriend. His girlfriend was with the victim's mother and after discussing the incident, they decided to call the police.

Rodriguez was then taken into custody and denied the allegations against her.

