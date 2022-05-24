Rhode Island

Overnight Fire Damages Large Portion of Hotel in Newport, RI

Two firefighters were injured battling the flames, but all of the guests made it out safely

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A section of a hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. at the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Road, according to WJAR-TV. Nearly 100 firefighters helped battle the large blaze.

Photos showed walls of flame erupting from the roof, and a large portion of the building appeared to have been destroyed.

Two firefighters were injured battling the flames, fire officials told The Newport Daily News. All guests of the 197-room hotel made it out safely.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It seemed like they had it under control, and then the roof caved in and the flames just came out," witness Rachel Clair told WJAR. "It's pretty scary."

Courtesy: WJAR-TV

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandNewportWayfinder Hotel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us