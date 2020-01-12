‘Disastrous’ Fire Forces Over 100 to Evacuate and Knocks Out Power to Half of NJ Town

What to Know A massive fire in Somerset County consumed at least five buildings, forced over 100 residents to evacuate

PSE&G reported at least half the town's customers were without power

Despite the extensive damage and the terrifying sight to downtown residents, no injuries have been reported

A massive fire in Somerset County consumed at least five buildings, forced over 100 residents to evacuate and shut down an NJ Transit station on Sunday night.

Fire officials say the blaze reportedly started around 8 p.m. at an empty apartment that was under construction near Mountain Avenue and East Main Street in Bound Brook, New Jersey, before it jumped across the street to another apartment building, also under construction.

The raging flames then took over two other houses and an electronic store. Despite the extensive damage and the terrifying sight to downtown residents, no injuries have been reported.

"This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures," the Bound Brook Police Department initially said on Facebook.

Over 100 residents in the area were evacuated due to the flames and smoke condition and around 3,000 people, or half of the town, were without power late Sunday as firefighters continued to completely take down the fire.

It was not immediately clear whether the outage was intentional.

Keep all the officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel in Bound Brook tonight in your thoughts and prayers. #FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/PT3x16k4JE — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) January 13, 2020

"We are receiving hundreds of calls to our dispatch centers. Please do not call asking for updates or information. Save the phone lines for TRUE EMERGENCIES!" the police department added.

Small flames could still be seen creeping out of a building's roof as of 11:30 p.m., but firefighters say they have it under control.

NJ Transit had to suspend service between Bridgewater and Dunellen on the Raritan Valley Line because the smoke and flames impacted the rail. The service was resumed Monday morning but the trains will not be stopping at Bound Brook Station.

The station will be closed all of Monday as the investigation into what caused the fire continues.