McKinney Fire Explodes in Size Amid Hot, Windy Conditions Near California-Oregon Border

A wildfire in California exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday.

In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, tore across an estimated 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials.

#McKinneyFire est ac is 30,000-40,000.

Cumulus clouds in the fire area have potential to exacerbate fire behavior.

Firefighters & air resources continue aggressive extended attack on the Fire.

For real-time information on evacuations, please visit https://t.co/rGbvQss5bY. pic.twitter.com/LLaWKalwQB — Klamath NF (@Klamath_NF) July 30, 2022

As fires raged across the West, the U.S. House on Friday approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the region cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in recent years.

High temperatures, excessive wind and low humidity levels along with a significant build-up of vegetation in the region were feeding the McKinney fire, said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman with the U.S. Forest Service for the region.

“It’s a very dangerous fire — the geography there is steep and rugged, and this particular area hasn’t burned in a while,” he said.

McKinney’s explosive growth forced crews to shift from trying to control the perimeter of the blaze to trying to protect homes and critical infrastructure like water tanks and power lines, and assist in evacuations in California’s northernmost county of Siskiyou. Smoke from the fire caused the closure of portions of Highway 96.

Deputies and law enforcement were knocking on doors in the county seat of Yreka and the town of Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock onto trailers. Automated calls were being sent to land phone lines as well because there were areas without cell phone service.

Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert.

All EVACUATIONS & WARNINGS remain in effect. Surrounding areas should be ready to leave if needed. Please don’t hesitate to evacuate.#McKinneyFire #China2Fire https://t.co/244g4blaJy pic.twitter.com/oG8hWgp7j1 — Siskiyou County Sheriff (@SiskiyouSheriff) July 30, 2022

“We’re asking residents all over the area to be ready,” Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney Kreider said. “Last night we were pushing out evacuations about every hour, and there are large portions of the county that are in warning areas.”

Moments later, she said, “Oh — we just added another zone to the evacuation warning.”

Since Friday PM, or in the last 18 hrs the #McKinneyFire total acres burned is close to what took the #OakFire one week. https://t.co/ZDwhRfIXA7 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, crews made significant progress in battling another major blaze in California that forced evacuations of thousands of people near Yosemite National Park earlier this month. The Oak fire was 52% contained by Saturday, according to a Cal Fire incident update.

The legislative measure approved by federal lawmakers Friday combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has sponsored a similar measure.