lottery

Mega Millions Jackpot Swells to $750 Million Ahead of Friday's Drawing

On Saturday, players will have a chance at another massive jackpot: the $640 million Powerball prize

It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line.

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for the $750 million Mega Millions prize, the fifth-largest jackpot ever. On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.

It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game's top prize in months.

U.S. & World

Congress 1 hour ago

Feds: Capitol Mob Aimed to ‘Capture and Assassinate ‘ Elected Officials

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Oregon Gov. Says There's No Federal Vaccine Stockpile; Global Deaths Top 2M

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million and for Powerball would be $478.7 million.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million. For Powerball, it's one in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EST. Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lotteryPowerballmega millions
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us