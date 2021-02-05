armed robbery

Men Armed With AR-15 Robbed Papa John's, Subway and Liquor Store in Maryland, Detectives Say

By Shomari Stone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man with an AR-15 rifle and two others robbed a Papa John's in Maryland in what appears to have been part of an hours-long crime spree.

Surveillance video from Sunday around 2:30 p.m. shows a man walk into the pizza shop on East West Highway in Silver Spring as a lookout.

Then two other men walk in behind him with a handgun and an AR-15.

“I was very scared,” an employee told News4. “I couldn’t speak.”

They forced three employees on the ground at gunpoint and took cash, police said.

“They put the gun on my head, and I opened the register for them,” the employee said.

Detectives said the men robbed a Subway restaurant in Northeast D.C. about an hour later.

Surveillance video shows the three men walk in with the handgun and rifle, steal money from the register, and walk out.

Then, in Prince George’s County, the men robbed a liquor store on Oxon Hill Road, pointing guns and taking cash, detectives said.

Detectives want anyone with information to call Montgomery County police. Montgomery County Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and an indictment.

This article tagged under:

armed robberyAR-15subway
